Saints Defensive Failures Start At The Top
The New Orleans Saints may not officially be done, but the closer we get to Thanksgiving, they appear COOKED! It wasn't about losing 33-10 to Sean Payton with a host of former Saints players on the Denver Broncos - it was how they lost.
As the leader of the New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen may not be responsible for the number of injuries to key players. Millions watched and can testify that someone must shoulder the blame for Thursday's primetime debacle.
"We got to do a better job throughout the week of preparation," Allen told the media. "We're we're making mistakes that, you know, we shouldn't be making, and allowing guys to get free."
Ultimately, the team's head coach falls on the sword for his players and staff. The missed tackles and lackluster effort make it difficult for Allen not to accept full responsibility for the defensive struggles this season. Credit Allen for not using the injuries as a crutch.
"We're dealing with a lot of injuries right now, and it's not an excuse. OK? I I don't want anybody to misconstrue that as an excuse. But it is part of it. I mean, it is an issue for us," Allen noted.
However, Dennis Allen's accountability for the defense, which is his bread and butter, cannot be overlooked.
Allen selected, assembled, and coached each player on the New Orleans defense. He develops the weekly defensive game plan and calls each of the unit's plays during games.
At this point of the season, the defense, under Allen's leadership, has the dubious honor of being the worst in the National Football League. This is a dramatic turn for a squad that was among the league's best over five games ago with a 2-0 record.
Before losing to Denver, here's the ugly truth about Dennis Allen's defense:
- Total Defense: LAST
- Rushing Defense: 28th
- Scoring Defense: 26th
- Red Zone Defense: 5th
- Third Down Defense: 20th
The projected rankings for the New Orleans defense will eventually fall further after Sunday's and Monday Night's slate of games.
When the New Orleans Saints' defensive leaders...
- CAM JORDAN: Failed to set the edge against Bo Nix on two plays.
- DEMARIO DAVIS: Couldn't locate and stop the running back near the goal line...also, trailed plays at times (very unusual for the defensive leader).
- TYRANN MATHIEU: Dropped one of the easiest interceptions of his career.
- MARSHON LATTIMORE: More hamstring issues...since arriving in NOLA.
Sadly, if the Saints do not improve, each player mentioned could be considered for trades before the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Also include Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill.
It will be tough-sledding for Dennis Allen's defense to regain its defensive prowess in the coming weeks. Ten games remain on New Orleans' schedule. The Saints' edge rushers - Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, and Payton Turner - must overcome their ineffective pass rush for the team to win.
Allen cited, "We got to do a better job throughout the week of preparation. We're making mistakes we shouldn't be making, and allowing guys to get free."
Postseason? Let's focus on each at 1-0 before considering "THE PLAYOFFS?!" In my Jim Mora Sr voice! Another collapse in Week 8 won't compel the New Orleans front office to make significant mid-season changes.
Earlier this week, Mickey Loomis gave his "vote of confidence" in Allen and the team practically saying it's not the results, it's the process. Nonetheless, this franchise is on the precipice of missing its fourth straight postseason. How will that be explained?
Where do the Saints find answers? "Nobody's gonna gonna be coming in here to be the savior. We're gonna have to do it ourselves," Dennis Allen said.
As Joe Buck said last week, "Cry Me A River." If a real turnaround doesn't happen in the next ten games, something must give in the Big Easy. Will it be done?
We shall see.