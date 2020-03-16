New Orleans Saints Defensive Free Agent Predictions

The official start of the 2020 NFL year is at 4 P.M. on Wednesday, March 20th. This is the official start of free agency, although teams may begin official negotiations with players and their agents beginning this afternoon at noon. The New Orleans Saints have built a championship caliber roster through the draft over the last four seasons, but have also made several key free agent signings.

Players like LB Demario Davis, LB A.J. Klein, G Larry Warford, and RB Latavius Murray have made significant contributions to a team that is once again considered among the Super Bowl favorites. The Saints have several of their own free agents that they may attempt to re-sign, but are also expected to add several players who can fill some of the team’s holes.

Here are some of the additions on the defensive side of the ball that I can see New Orleans making early in the signing period.

Bashaud Breeland, Cornerback

Dec 8, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints face the possibility of losing cornerbacks Eli Apple and P.J. Williams, both of whom are unrestricted free agents, and will probably release Patrick Robinson. They could push to re-sign Apple, who was playing at a top level before a mid-season knee injury, but he will attract a lot of interest on the open market. The Saints have also been linked as a possible destination for Chris Harris Jr., a nine-year veteran of the Denver Broncos. Harris, who will turn 31 before training camp, is an accomplished Pro Bowl defender but looked more vulnerable in coverage over the last two seasons and will command a top salary.

Bashaud Breeland would be a less expensive free agent option capable of providing solid coverage in both the slot and outside positions. A 4th round draft pick of the Washington Redskins in 2014, the 28-Yr old Breeland had 2 interceptions and gave up under 49% completion percentage with the Chiefs in 2019. Breeland would be an outstanding slot compliment to starters Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins and give the Saints the league’s most talented cornerback unit if they could also keep Apple.

Joe Schobert, Linebacker

Nov 24, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) intercepts the ball from Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker A.J. Klein is an unrestricted free agent and Kiko Alonso may be a cap casualty because of his high salary. The Saints have All-Pro Demario Davis at the position along with the athletic but injury-prone Alex Anzalone, so are likely to add another linebacker or two this offseason. Several reports have linked the Saints to Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins. A seven-year pro, the 30-Yr old Collins is a two time Super Bowl champ and is an accomplished pass rusher from the outside along with being adequate in coverage.

A player like Joe Schobert of the Cleveland Browns could prove to be a better fit in New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense. The 26-Yr old Schobert has been a tackling machine in his last three years with the Browns from either the middle or outside spots. He had a career high 4 interceptions in 2019 and has underrated pass rushing ability. The 6’1 245-Lb Schobert has both the athleticism and instincts to excel from any of the linebacking spots.

Another name to watch is Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams. Though expected to be highly sought after on the open market, Littleton may be worth a high cap number to play alongside Davis and Anzalone. The 26-Yr old is an athletic and versatile linebacker able to quickly pick up coordinator Wade Phillips’ scheme with the Rams.

Re-sign D.J. Swearinger, Safety

Sep 15, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger (36) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans could try to re-sign unrestricted free agent Vonn Bell, who has been an important part of their defensive success love the last four years. Bell may command a high salary on the open market though, and budding star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is ready to step into his spot after an outstanding rookie season. Coaches are also excited about the potential of second-year safety Saquon Hampton, who showed flashes as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve.

When injuries ravaged the safety spot late in the year, New Orleans brought in D.J. Swearinger for veteran insurance. Swearinger went down himself with an injury after just one game and is again an unrestricted free agent. A veteran of seven years, Swearinger will be 29-Yrs old by the start of the season and would be a relatively inexpensive option that provides both depth and range on the back end.

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) and outside linebacker A.J. Klein (53) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is rich in depth and talent all along their defensive line, likely meaning that free agent tackle David Onyemata will depart. The Saints have had success finding effective linemen in free agency, but will likely wait until later in the offseason to address depth at this position. Klein or Apple are the most logical candidates among the team’s defensive free agents to be retained.