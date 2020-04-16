The New Orleans Saints will enter the 2020 season with Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins as their starting cornerbacks. Few teams have a better duo at the position, but the Saints have questionable depth behind them. The team lost former starter Eli Apple in free agency but signed XFL star Deatrick Nichols. They also re-signed veterans P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee, but both players have been erratic in coverage responsibilities. Second year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was spectacular in slot coverage duties during his rookie season, but New Orleans may want to add another cornerback in the draft.

Jeffrey Okudah of Ohio State and Florida’s C.J. Henderson are the top two corners available and will be off the board by the time the Saints pick with the 24th pick of the 1st round. Several other cornerbacks will be available through the last half of the first day and into the second round that have the potential to start right away. Today’s draft profile looks at one such talent.

Cameron Dantzler, CB (Mississippi St.) 6’2” 188-Lbs.

Sep 15, 2018; Starkville, MS, USA; UL Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) battle for an UL Lafayette pass asMississippi State defensive back Johnathan Abram (38) trails during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Dantzler starred at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, LA before deciding on Mississippi State, where he would redshirt his first year. He broke up three passes and had 25 tackles for the Bulldogs in 2017 as a reserve defensive back, getting more playing time toward the end of the year. Dantzler started every game in 2018, intercepting 2 passes, breaking up nine, and recording 43 tackles. He established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC last season, breaking up 8 passes and intercepting 2 despite missing three games.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.64

Vertical jump = 34.5”

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein)= Al Harris (retired)

Dantzler has a slight build that allows physical receivers to out-muscle him in tight quarters. His aggressive approach can sometimes draw penalties. He can lose positioning in off coverage by keeping his eyes in the backfield too long. Dantzler positions himself well in run support, but needs to improve his tackling fundamentals.

Nov 10, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) grabs Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) as the ball gets to him to cause an incomplete pass during the first half against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Dantzler has suffocating man-to-man coverage skills with the height to match up with the NFL’s taller wideouts. He has explosive leaping ability and combats every throw his direction. Dantzler shows excellent anticipation on quick slants and puts himself in a position to make a play on the ball. He has a fluid change of direction to adjust to receivers and gives up few deep plays. Dantzler reacts quickly when in zone coverage and has good natural instincts in man. He’s a solid technician who showed rapid improvement through his brief collegiate career.

Dantzler has the length and sticky coverage ability to quickly work his way into a starting role. His aggressive style may draw some penalties early in his career as he refines technique but he has all the attributes of a prototypical shut-down corner. Dantzler is perfectly suited for a defense that asks their corners to play a lot of man coverage, but is a combative defender with the ball reaction skills to excel in any defensive system.