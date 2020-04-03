Saints Draft Prospect: WR K.J. Hill

The New Orleans Saints filled a huge off-season need when they inked free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Outside of record-setting receiver Michael Thomas the Saints have gotten little production from their other wideouts over the last two seasons, a weakness that has cost them in some big moments. Signing Sanders has given New Orleans some options with their first-round draft choice, but the Saints may still add another weapon to their thin receiving corps. The wide receiver position is widely believed to be deep in talent in the upcoming NFL draft, so New Orleans could find a valuable offensive weapon while still using their first pick to address other needs.

Today’s draft profile highlights a potential draft steal. A player who won’t be selected in the 1st round but could quickly work his way into a starting spot. And one who comes from a very familiar talent pool for the New Orleans Saints.

K.J. Hill, WR (Ohio State) 6’0 196

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver KJ Hill (K.J. Hill) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hill was a two sport star at North Little Rock High School in Little Rock, AK, and was the number one ranked high school player in the state of Arkansas. He would choose Ohio State over offers from Arkansas and Alabama and caught 18 passes as a redshirt freshman in 2016. Hill led the Buckeyes in receptions as a sophomore, hauling in 56 passes for 549 yards and three touchdowns. He earned honorable mention All-Big 10 honors as a junior in 2018 when he caught 70 balls for 885 yards and six scores. Hill returned for his senior year with the Buckeyes to again lead his team in receptions, this time pulling in 57 passes for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished his Ohio State career as the school’s all-time receptions leader in receptions with 201, totaling 2,332 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.6

Vertical jump = 32.5”

Broad jump = 114”

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = DaeSean Hamilton (Broncos)

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) carries the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Hill isn’t the biggest or fastest receiver, but is a polished route runner who disguises his patterns and can run the entire route tree. A shifty open field runner, Hill was also the primary punt returner for the Buckeyes and picks up good yardage after the catch. He’s a detail-oriented player that will have a high ceiling with an intricate offensive system. Hill works the middle of the field and through heavy traffic well, using leverage in close quarters and precise patterns to gain separation. He has good acceleration out of his breaks and plays faster than his clocked speed. Hill has terrific hands and good body control to give him the advantage on contested throws.

The Saints have taken advantage of the talent coming out of Ohio State several times over the last few seasons. Current New Orleans stars Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and Malcolm Jenkins are all former Buckeyes, and the team got solid contributions from fellow Buckeyes Vonn Bell, Eli Apple, and Ted Ginn, Jr. during their time with the franchise.

Like Thomas, Hill had first round collegiate production but will be selected lower because of a perceived lack of speed. Hill doesn’t have Thomas’ size or physicality, but has several natural abilities to beat opposing defenses. Every NFL team is regretting on passing on Michael Thomas in the 2016 draft until the Saints selected him with the 47th overall pick in the second round. Fellow Buckeye alum K.J. Hill could be the next Ohio State wideout star at the NFL level.