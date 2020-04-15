Saints Draft Prospect: TE Cole Kmet

When the New Orleans Saints signed free agent tight end Jared Cook last spring, he brought an athleticism to the position that the team had lacked since trading Jimmy Graham after the 2014 season. Cook caught 43 passes for 705 yards a team-leading 9 touchdowns after a slow start, and will be a big part of the offense in 2020. Cook is 33-Yrs. old however, and although still playing at a high level after eleven NFL seasons, he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The tight end group in this draft class isn’t considered as talented as last year’s crop, and there may not even be one selected within the first two rounds. There are several tight ends who will be available at the end of Day 2 and early into Day 3 that have good NFL upside. Today’s draft profile looks at a tight end from a storied college program who will probably be the first to come off the board at his position.

Cole Kmet, TE (Notre Dame)

6’6” 262-Lbs.

Kmet was ranked among the top five national recruits as a tight end at St. Viator High School near Lake Barrington, Ill. before deciding on Notre Dame. He played both football and baseball his freshman year before committing to football as a sophomore. He caught 17 passes for 176 yards over his first two seasons but became a big part of the Fighting Irish offense last year. Kmet would miss the first two games of 2019 but finished with 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.7 (3rd among tight ends)

Vertical jump = 37” (1st among tight ends)

Broad jump = 123” (2nd among tight ends)

3-cone drill = 7.44

20-Yd shuttle = 4.41

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein)

= Tyler Higbee (Rams)

Kmet must get stronger as a run blocker before he can be a realistic every down tight end. He has the frame to add bulk, but cannot hold the edge against defensive ends or bigger linebackers. He’s slow to get into his stance and has poor footwork as a blocker. As a receiver, Kmet is more effective when he lines up in space. He gets caught up in traffic coming off the line of scrimmage and can even be thrown off his pattern with a physical outside jam. Kmet is too upright as he comes out of his breaks, allowing defenders to get an easier read and jump his route.

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cole Kmet (84) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kmet presents an imposing target in pass coverage for linebackers and defensive backs because of his height and athleticism. He has long arms and good leaping ability to bring in the throw anywhere near him. Once Kmet gets into his route, he has above average speed and a long stride to pull away from defenders. He secures the reception in stride well and is an aggressive runner hard to bring down in the open field.

Cole Kmet doesn’t project as an immediate every down factor at tight end. He can be a contributor right away in the passing game if used in the slot or on the move where his skill set can best be utilized. Kmet has the frame to get stronger as a blocker and in-line tight end, giving him the upside to develop into a quality starter.