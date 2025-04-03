Saints Draft Rumors: New Orleans Hosting This Elite Prospect For Visit
The Saints reportedly have real interest in one of this year's top defensive prospects.
New Orleans scheduled a pre-draft visit with Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Graham, a consensus top-10 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, also scheduled a visit with the New England Patriots.
"Both teams pick in the 10 and will get an up-close look at one of the draft’s premier defensive players," Fowler wrote on the X platform.
It's hard to gain a sense of when Graham could hear his name called on April 24. Early mock drafts sent him to the Patriots at fourth overall, but recent mocks have him slipping to the bottom of the top 10 due to teams targeting other needs, such as offensive line and quarterback.
Nevertheless, Graham is considered one of the best prospects available after Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Penn State's Abdul Carter. If the Saints land him with the No. 9 pick, New Orleans fans should be overjoyed.
Still, many fans likely hope the Saints use their first-round pick to target a top QB, such as Ward or Shedeur Sanders. But New Orleans might be better off picking a signal -caller on Day 2 or calling the New England Patriots about Joe Milton III.
