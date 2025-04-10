Saints Drafting Polarizing Quarterback Dubbed 'Inevitable'
The New Orleans Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft, and there are a lot of different directions they could go in. New Orleans has been connected to players like Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and Tetairoa McMillan, but the most intriguing idea involves quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders, previously projected to go in the top three, is now projected to fall all the way to the Saints at No. 9. This seems like a match made in heaven.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report seems to like the idea of Sanders landing with the Saints. Davenport recently called this pairing "inevitable" when the Saints draft at pick No. 9 in the first round.
"The fate of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is quickly becoming the most dramatic potential storyline of Round 1 of the 2025 draft," Davenport wrote. "For every analyst who believes the 23-year-old won't make it out of the top five, there's another who thinks Sanders could fall into the 20s. It's a pick that makes a lot of sense for the Saints. Carr isn't any kind of long-term option in New Orleans, and taking Sanders ninth overall isn't reaching. There will be a bit of a slip. But a full-blown slide? It stops in the Big Easy."
If the Giants don't take Sanders at No. 3, and it doesn't seem like they will, the polarizing Colorado quarterback is very likely to fall to No. 9.
The Saints would be very fortunate to land such a talented quarterback just inside the top ten. At a certain point, Sanders was a candidate for the first overall pick in the draft. Now, there are draft experts predicting him to fall into the 20s.
While a slide down the board seems likely, it's very unlikely the Saints pass on him at No. 9.
