Saints DT Nathan Shepherd Wins NFL Appeal
In Week 8 this season, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd was penalized and ultimately fined by the NFL for an unnecessary roughness call on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. New Orleans would lose that game by a score of 26-8.
The play happened at the 7:45 mark of the second quarter. Herbert completed a 10-yard pass to RB J.K. Dobbins. However, an offsetting penalty occurred when Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman retaliated for what he considered a low hit on his quarterback Herbert.
After the game, the NFL levied a fine of over $11,000 dollars on Shepherd for the unnecessary roughness penalty. Shepherd and the Saints immediately appealed the fine.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Kat Terrell reported that the NFL would rescind their fine against Shepherd.
Nathan Shepherd, 31, is in his seventh NFL season. He spent his first four years with the New York Jets after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fort Hays State.
Shepherd is in his second year with New Orleans. Through 11 games so far, he has a half sack, seven pressures, and three tackles for loss among 27 total tackles.