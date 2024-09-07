Saints News Network

Breaking: Saints Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad for Crucial Sunday Showdown

The Saints have elevated two players for Week 1's game against the Panthers.

John Hendrix

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Saints have made some practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday's regular season opener against the Panthers. New Orleans has called up defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and linebacker Khaleke Hudson as standard elevations for this week.

Four players were ruled out previously: Khalen Saunders (calf), D'Marco Jackson (calf), Dallin Holker (ankle) and Jaylan Ford (hamstring). A.T. Perry (hand), Nick Saldiveri (calf) and Willie Gay Jr. (back) are all questionable going into Week 1.

Perry's injury may sideline him, but it looks like they'll see how things are leading up to the game. Willie Gay Jr. should be good to go, and the extra help on special teams without Jackson and Ford is where Hudson can fill in.

