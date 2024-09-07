Breaking: Saints Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad for Crucial Sunday Showdown
The Saints have elevated two players for Week 1's game against the Panthers.
The Saints have made some practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday's regular season opener against the Panthers. New Orleans has called up defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and linebacker Khaleke Hudson as standard elevations for this week.
Four players were ruled out previously: Khalen Saunders (calf), D'Marco Jackson (calf), Dallin Holker (ankle) and Jaylan Ford (hamstring). A.T. Perry (hand), Nick Saldiveri (calf) and Willie Gay Jr. (back) are all questionable going into Week 1.
Perry's injury may sideline him, but it looks like they'll see how things are leading up to the game. Willie Gay Jr. should be good to go, and the extra help on special teams without Jackson and Ford is where Hudson can fill in.
