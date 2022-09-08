New Orleans Saints C Erik McCoy Agrees to 5-Year Contract Extension

The anchor on the New Orleans Saints offensive line, center Eric McCoy, is expected to sign a contract extension from the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy's representatives Bill Johnson and Matthew Pope announced their client agreed to a deal worth up to $63.75 million, including $40 million in guarantees over five years, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

New Orleans drafted McCoy out of Texas A&M product in the 2019 NFL draft in the second-round selection as the 48th overall selection.

The former Aggie had an outstanding rookie season in New Orleans, where Pro Football Writers and Pro Football Focus placed the center on their 2019 All-Rookie teams.

McCoy has been a steady performer for the New Orleans Saints in his 43-game appearances since being drafted. Last season, he missed four contests after a Week 1 calf injury against the Green Bay Packers.

Erik McCoy was born in San Antonio, Texas, and played high school football at Lufkin High before entering Texas A&M in 2015.

He started 38 collegiate games as a redshirt freshman before joining New Orleans in 2019.

