    • November 7, 2021
    Saints-Falcons Halftime Report

    The New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons halftime report.
    The game has been a defensive battle.  

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian is 5/11 for 34 yards passing with the receivers dropping five passes in the first half.  At least three of the passes would have resulted in first downs for the Saints.

    • Tre'Quan Smith has one reception for 19 yards.
    • Deonte Harris has 2 receptions for 11 yards.
    • Mark Ingram has 2 receptions for 4 yards.

    Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are the majority of the New Orleans offense.   

    • Kamara rushed seven times for 42 yards (6.0 yards/rush).
    • Ingram rushed six times for 32 yards (5.3 yards/rush).
    SAINTS TOTAL OFFENSE:  

    Passing - 34 yards;  Rushing - 83 yards

    Record Watch:  

    Ingram needs 31 rushing yards to pass Deuce McAllister as the Saints' all-time leading rusher in the franchise's history.

    Injury Update:  

    Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was carted off the sidelines with a toe injury;  Rookie Payton Turner retuned to action but was injured on the Falcons final drive before halftime.

    Atlanta Key Stats

    • Matt Ryan: 15/20, 178 yards, 1 TD
    • Patterson: 8 rushes, 10 yards
    • Gage: 6 receptions, 55 yards
    • Pitts: 3 receptions, 62 yards

    Halftime Score:  Atlanta: 10, New Orleans: 0

    Scoring Drives: 

    • 8 plays, 64 yards;  3 points
    • 15 plays, 92 yards; 7 points

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15)
