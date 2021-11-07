The New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons halftime report.

The game has been a defensive battle.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian is 5/11 for 34 yards passing with the receivers dropping five passes in the first half. At least three of the passes would have resulted in first downs for the Saints.

Tre'Quan Smith has one reception for 19 yards.

Deonte Harris has 2 receptions for 11 yards.

Mark Ingram has 2 receptions for 4 yards.

Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are the majority of the New Orleans offense.

Kamara rushed seven times for 42 yards (6.0 yards/rush).

Ingram rushed six times for 32 yards (5.3 yards/rush).

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) makes a throw during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

SAINTS TOTAL OFFENSE:

Passing - 34 yards; Rushing - 83 yards

Record Watch:

Ingram needs 31 rushing yards to pass Deuce McAllister as the Saints' all-time leading rusher in the franchise's history.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was carted off the sidelines with a toe injury; Rookie Payton Turner retuned to action but was injured on the Falcons final drive before halftime.

Atlanta Key Stats

Matt Ryan: 15/20, 178 yards, 1 TD

Patterson: 8 rushes, 10 yards

Gage: 6 receptions, 55 yards

Pitts: 3 receptions, 62 yards

Halftime Score: Atlanta: 10, New Orleans: 0

Scoring Drives:

8 plays, 64 yards; 3 points

15 plays, 92 yards; 7 points

Falcons-Saints Coverage From the Week