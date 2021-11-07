Saints-Falcons Halftime Report
The New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons halftime report.
The game has been a defensive battle.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian is 5/11 for 34 yards passing with the receivers dropping five passes in the first half. At least three of the passes would have resulted in first downs for the Saints.
- Tre'Quan Smith has one reception for 19 yards.
- Deonte Harris has 2 receptions for 11 yards.
- Mark Ingram has 2 receptions for 4 yards.
Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are the majority of the New Orleans offense.
- Kamara rushed seven times for 42 yards (6.0 yards/rush).
- Ingram rushed six times for 32 yards (5.3 yards/rush).
SAINTS TOTAL OFFENSE:
Passing - 34 yards; Rushing - 83 yards
Record Watch:
Ingram needs 31 rushing yards to pass Deuce McAllister as the Saints' all-time leading rusher in the franchise's history.
Injury Update:
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was carted off the sidelines with a toe injury; Rookie Payton Turner retuned to action but was injured on the Falcons final drive before halftime.
Atlanta Key Stats
- Matt Ryan: 15/20, 178 yards, 1 TD
- Patterson: 8 rushes, 10 yards
- Gage: 6 receptions, 55 yards
- Pitts: 3 receptions, 62 yards
Halftime Score: Atlanta: 10, New Orleans: 0
Scoring Drives:
- 8 plays, 64 yards; 3 points
- 15 plays, 92 yards; 7 points
