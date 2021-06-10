Saints Fans & Sports Bettors Inch Closer to Live Sports Betting This Fall in Louisiana

Louisiana is inching closer to legalized sports betting after state voters and lawmakers have approved the measure.

Louisiana is inching closer to legalized sports betting after state voters and lawmakers have approved the measure.

Saints fans cheering during the NFC Championship playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

On Thursday, the senators voted 33-3 to pass the rules to allow bets via mobile apps, sportsbook websites, and kiosks. The members of the Louisiana House already passed the legislation by a 78-15 vote.

The next step will be for Governor John Bel Edwards to sign and create the law allowing legalized betting on sports events like NFL and college football in the fall of 2021.

According to AP reporter Melinda Deslatte, voters of "55 out of 64 parishes in Louisiana" will gain access to sports betting on live-action games. Still, lawmakers had to set the rules and the tax rates before the gambling will begin" in the state.

Here are a few other details from Deslatte's report:

Lawmakers are creating 20 licenses for sportsbook operators.

Louisiana’s casinos and racetracks will receive the first opportunity to obtain a license.

Fantasy sports betting operators will have the option to apply if the first 20 licenses are not granted by January 1.

Must be 21 or older and set up an account with a sports betting operator in the state.

Bets on high school or youth sports events are prohibited.

Athletes, coaches, and referees can’t bet on a sports event in which they are involved.

More details on the legislation and how the taxes will be applied are located here.

What happens next for the Saints? Don't miss out on any Saints news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!

▶ Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​