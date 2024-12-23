Saints Fans React To 4th Straight Season Of Heartbreak Without The Playoffs
The New Orleans Saints have been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth consecutive season, marking a significant downturn for a franchise that was once a perennial postseason contender.
2024 has been a challenging season for Saints fans, known as the Who Dat Nation. Today's elimination is a bitter disappointment as fans had high hopes at the start of the season.
"It's their longest stretch without a postseason appearance since a five-year period between 2001 and 2005. That was part of a stretch where the Saints made just one playoff trip (2000) over 13-year period," Saints News Network's Bob Rose noted.
It is particularly painful for the Who Dats that New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
What are the Who Dats saying on social media?