Saints Fans React to Frustrating Week 17 Loss to Raiders
New Orleans Saints fans are incredibly disappointed after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders. They are furious and demanding action from owner Mrs. Gayle Benson.
The lost to a three-win team at Caesars Superdome. Las Vegas' offense did whatever they pleased for long scoring drives which held off a mostly lifeless Saints offense.
New Orleans' wunderkind OC Klint Kubiak resorted to dumping out his bag of tricks to spark life to add 269 of offensive production.
Rookie leader Spencer Rattler did his best the keep the game close trailing 13-10 at halftime. Unfortunately, New Orleans failed to score in the second half which led to teh 25-10 loss.
FANS AND MEDIA REACTIONS
"Same problem for the last 4 SEASONS…no pressure on the QB!" Paul Y.
"What's the excuse today why we just lost to a 3 win team lets hear itttttt!" - Ron S.
"Kubiak just isn't cutting it!" John M.
"What was “heartbreaking “ about it? They played like the 2nd and 3rd string team that they are after all of the injuries. They scored a grand total of 10 points in their last two games." - Brian K.
"The Exodus has begun!" Frederica A.