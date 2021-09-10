Week 1: Saints Final Injury Report

September 10, 2021
Saints Injury Report: Friday, Sept. 10

The New Orleans Saints will be without two key players in Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.
The New Orleans Saints will be without two key players in Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers. CB Ken Crawley and WR Tre'Quan are nursing hamstring injuries and have been placed on injured reserve. 

Left tackles Terron Armstead and James Hurst did not practice in Friday's session.   

One positive note for New Orleans was the return of cornerback Marshon Lattimore to full participation.

With Crawley out of the lineup for several weeks, cornerback Bradley Roby will have a significant role in the cornerback rotation.

Head coach Sean Payton told the media that "they have known the player [Roby] for a while." New Orleans' scouts have been monitoring him for a few seasons. The NFL suspended Roby for Week 1 of 2021. Expect him to play when New Orleans visits Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 19.  

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS STATUS REPORT

WEEK 1

OUT

CB Ken Crawley (hamstring), WR Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

T James Hurst (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Ken Crawley (hamstring)

Thursday

CB Ken Crawley (hamstring), WR Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring)

Friday

T Terron Armstead (back), CB Ken Crawley (hamstring), T James Hurst (knee), WR Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday

CB Marshon Lattimore (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Friday

CB Marshon Lattimore (knee)

New Orleans will host Green Bay at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Sept. 12 in the season opener.   The broadcast will be on Fox Sports with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman announcing.  The game will start at 3:35 PM CT.

