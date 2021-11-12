Week 10: Saints Final Injury Report

Week 10: Saints Friday Injury Report
The final injury report is out for the Saints, and it's not so great news for their game against the Titans this weekend. New Orleans will be down several key players, including their star running back and starting left tackle. Here's a look at the injury designations going into Sunday.
OUT: Alvin Kamara (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot)
QUESTIONABLE: Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder)
Kamara, Armstead, and Gardner-Johnson were not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media on Friday, while Montgomery and Granderson were once again limited.
With Kamara officially out of action, that means Mark Ingram will handle the primary workload on Sunday. James Hurst should slide over to left tackle, while Calvin Throckmorton would head to left guard. You could see Will Clapp get added to the active roster in some capacity to be the jumbo set guy. For Gardner-Johnson's absence, that proves to be interesting, as both Bradley Roby and P.J. Williams could both get looks there.
