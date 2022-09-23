Saints Final Injury Report for Week 3
The final injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, which sees six players questionable going into Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. Here's how things shape up after Friday.
OUT: Alontae Taylor (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Paulson Adebo (ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib)
Dennis Allen said after practice that Taylor hurt his knee in Thursday's practice and would be ruled out of Sunday's game. "We'll see," is what Allen said after that. Meanwhile, Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), Adam Prentice (shoulder), and Deonte Harty (foot) all practiced in full on Friday and do not carry a game designation status. All other players were officially listed as limited participants of practice.
