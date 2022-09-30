Saints Final Injury Report | Week 4

New Orleans Saints final injury report for Week 4 has several star players' game status as OUT.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is listed as doubtful for Sunday's match with the Vikings. The Saints will be without three starters in the contest by holding out wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), safety Marcus Maye (rib), and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion).

Star running back Alvin Kamara had limited practice participation and is questionable.

The 1-2 New Orleans Saints will try to break a two game losing streak against the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. They’ll have to do it across the ocean, in London, and with a banged up squad.

Several of the team’s stars are banged up, starting with QB Jameis Winston, who is dealing with four broken vertebrae in his back.

Here is the Saints official week four injury report for Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) - DOUBTFUL

WR Michael Thomas (foot) - OUT

S Marcus Maye (rib) - OUT

LG Andrus Peat (Concussion) - OUT

LIMITED PRACTICE

Jarvis Landry (ankle),

Paulson Adebo (ankle),

Ryan Ramczyk (rest),

Deonte Harty (foot),

Alvin Kamara (rib)

Summary

New Orleans will be without Andrus Peat against an attacking Minnesota front-four defensive linemen could be a problem in pass protection.

Andy Dalton will start if Jameis Winston cannot play. Taysom Hill will be the backup for Dalton.

JT Gray may fill in for Marcus Maye at safety

Vikings Injury Report

LB Eric Kendricks (toe) - FP

S Harrison Smith (concussion) - FP

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) - FP

FB CJ Ham (foot) - FP

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) - DNP

OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) - DNP

