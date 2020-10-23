SI.com
Week 7: Saints Final Injury Report

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints have released their final injury report of Week 7, which has ruled out two players for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Saints Friday Injury Report

Out: Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), Nick Easton (concussion)

Questionable: J.T. Gray (hamstring)

There's no injury designation for Deonte Harris, Justin Hardee Sr., Janoris Jenkins, and Terron Armstead. So, that's the good news for the Saints. With Nick Easton out, Cesar Ruiz will make the start at right guard.

Now for the bad news. Essentially, the Saints lost three wide receivers for this weekend today. Thomas was ruled out, Bennie Fowler was placed on injured reserve, and Emmanuel Sanders went on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Ken Crawley was also placed on there with Sanders.

With the team being depleted at receiver, it won't be surprising to see them call up some help from the practice squad. Juwan Johnson, Austin Carr, and Tommylee Lewis are all options for the Saints, as they're left with Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and Marquez Callaway.

