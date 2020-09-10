The New Orleans Saints are less than 3 days away from their Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 3, 2, and 1.

#3 John Carney, K (2001-2006, 2009-10)

Carney joined the Saints prior to the 2001 NFL season after 11 seasons with the San Diego Chargers. In three different stints with the Saints, Carney converted on 82.8% of his FG attempts and 98.5% of his PAT. After a game-winning FG against Carolina in 2005, Carney graced the cover of Sports Illustrated with QB Aaron Brooks celebrating the Saints' first win since Hurricane Katrina. The Notre Dame product, John Carney, is one of two NFL players to play across four decades (George Blanda). New Orleans inducted him into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2014.

#2 Aaron Brooks, QB (2000-2005)

Aaron Brooks became the Saints starting QB in Week 12 of the 2000 season following an injury to Jeff Blake. Brooks led the Saints to a 3-2 record and the franchise’s first-ever playoff victory that season, becoming the first QB to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions in his first playoff start. The cousin of Atlanta Falcons star QB Michael Vick, Brooks, returned as the Saints starter for the next four seasons. The team failed to make the playoffs despite three consecutive .500+ seasons. His final season was after Hurrican Katrina decimated most of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region. Brooks ended his Saints career as the team’s all-time leader in TD passes and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame alongside John Carney in 2014.

#1 Who Dat Nation (1967-Present)

2020 has been a tough year for many, but seeing the Saints play a season hopefully brings a sense of normality to Who Dat Nation. Though there will be no fans inside the Superdome for Week 1, your presence will be felt throughout the city, donning your Black and Gold outfits and yelling at your TV during Saints games. It has been a long time coming, but the Saints are finally here! Stay safe and enjoy every second fo New Orleans Saints football Who Dat Nation!

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.