SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Countdown to Kickoff #3-1: Carney, Brooks, and Who Dat Nation

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints are less than 3 days away from their Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 3, 2, and 1.

#3 John Carney, K  (2001-2006, 2009-10)

Carney joined the Saints prior to the 2001 NFL season after 11 seasons with the San Diego Chargers. In three different stints with the Saints, Carney converted on 82.8% of his FG attempts and 98.5% of his PAT. After a game-winning FG against Carolina in 2005, Carney graced the cover of Sports Illustrated with QB Aaron Brooks celebrating the Saints' first win since Hurricane Katrina. The Notre Dame product, John Carney, is one of two NFL players to play across four decades (George Blanda). New Orleans inducted him into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2014.

#2 Aaron Brooks, QB (2000-2005)

Aaron Brooks became the Saints starting QB in Week 12 of the 2000 season following an injury to Jeff Blake. Brooks led the Saints to a 3-2 record and the franchise’s first-ever playoff victory that season, becoming the first QB to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions in his first playoff start. The cousin of Atlanta Falcons star QB Michael Vick, Brooks, returned as the Saints starter for the next four seasons. The team failed to make the playoffs despite three consecutive .500+ seasons. His final season was after Hurrican Katrina decimated most of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region. Brooks ended his Saints career as the team’s all-time leader in TD passes and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame alongside John Carney in 2014.

#1 Who Dat Nation (1967-Present)

2020 has been a tough year for many, but seeing the Saints play a season hopefully brings a sense of normality to Who Dat Nation. Though there will be no fans inside the Superdome for Week 1, your presence will be felt throughout the city, donning your Black and Gold outfits and yelling at your TV during Saints games. It has been a long time coming, but the Saints are finally here! Stay safe and enjoy every second fo New Orleans Saints football Who Dat Nation! 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malcolm Jenkins returns as a Leader in New Orleans

Sean Payton realized later allowing Malcolm Jenkins to leave New Orleans was a mistake. Today, Jenkins returns to Saints hoping to his original franchise garner a second title of their own.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints Defense vs. Buccaneers Offense Preview in Week 1

Many believe that the Buccaneers are Super Bowl contenders with the addition of QB Tom Brady and new offensive weapons. The New Orleans Saints defense hopes to squash that optimism with their own championship-level defense.

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Game Preview: New Orleans Offense vs. Tampa Bay Defense

Drew Brees and the New Orleans offense looks to test a young and suspect Tampa Bay defense in a critical season opener for both teams.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Week 1: Saints Wednesday injury report

Cesar Ruiz and Marcus Davenport pop up on the first injury report of the season for the Saints.

John Hendrix

by

JnD_AllDat

First Look: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Tom Brady and the Bucs will likely dominate most Week 1 storylines, as Drew Brees and the Saints look to defend their home turf.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Saints Announce Two Roster Moves on Wednesday

New Orleans places one rookie on injured reserve, signs another to fill out their practice squad.

Bob Rose

Saints 2020: 3 Undrafted Free Agents earn Roster Spots

A closer look at the undrafted rookies who made the New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints-Clowney Saga was positive for one player not named Jordan or Davenport

Saints Fans and Who Dats, the pursuit of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wasn't a waste of time for the Saints. Let me tell you about a "Thing or Two" why the Saints-Clowney Saga was a positive result for New Orleans.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Magnoliaboy71

Week 1: Saints Thursday Injury Report

New Orleans Saints listed three players on their Week 1 injury report for Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints-Bucs Notes & Quotes: Week 1

New Orleans Saints notes, quotes, transcripts, memes, and tidbits for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle T. Mosley