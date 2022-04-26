Skip to main content

Report: Former Saints C/G Will Clapp to Sign with Chargers

New Orleans loses another depth piece along their offensive line, according to reports.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Los Angeles Chargers are signing former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Will Clapp. An unrestricted free agent, Clapp had been with New Orleans since 2018.

Clapp was a seventh-round choice by the Saints out of LSU in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had appeared in 18 games in four seasons with the team, starting seven contests.

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (64) and tackle Terron Armstead (72) look on during a training camp session. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Clapp, a reserve guard and center, appeared in a career-high 14 games in 2019. He’d see a career-high three starts in nine games for an injury-marred New Orleans offensive line last season.

Over his career with the Saints, Clapp played 611 offensive snaps and 161 more on special teams. 

