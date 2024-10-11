Saints News Network

Saints Practice Report: Who Returned Before Week 6's Pivotal NFC South Matchup?

Based on our viewing window, here's a better look at who will be available when the Saints take on the Bucs Sunday.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The final Saints practice of the week is in the books, and we have a better idea of availability going into the weekend. Among those not spotted on Friday during the open window made available to the media included Derek Carr, Will Harris, Taysom Hill, Pete Werner, Cesar Ruiz and Lucas Patrick.

Those players have not practiced all week, and we wouldn't expect Carr, Harris, Hill and Ruiz to play in this game. Officially, Rashid Shaheed returned. I spotted him yesterday. Willie Gay Jr. was present again and participating, which is a good step in the right direction for him after the hand injury. Kendre Miller was also in there, but we'll see if he's any closer to returning.

We'll get official practice designations later on Friday afternoon, as the Saints need to rebound in a big way and knock off the Bucs.

