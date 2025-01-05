Saints News Network

Saints Game Day vs. Bucs: Live Updates, Stream, In-Game Analysis and More

Follow along with Week 18 Saints updates as they take on the Bucs for the finale.

John Hendrix

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi reacts during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi reacts during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Regardless of how Sunday goes for the Saints, they're in offseason mode after their matchup with the Bucs. They've had a season full of disappointment and not meeting expectations, and they're going to have a lot to address over the next few months. The biggest need is obviously a new head coach, and we fully expect New Orleans to cast a wide net.

Kickoff is right around the corner, and we'll see what New Orleans brings to the table. The Bucs are heavy favorites in this game, with Vegas favoring them by 14 points right now. A win for Tampa would give them the NFC South for the fourth year in a row, something the Saints accomplished prior to that. The Saints have their work cut out for them, to say the least.

For the final team this season, welcome to our weekly live game thread. We'd encourage you to join our live stream for this one (link below), as we'll have in-game analysis, commentary, notes and discuss the future for the Saints with you.

Pregame Notes

  • It goes without saying, we're going to see the last of some Saints coaches and players on Sunday. Whether it be from free agency, parting ways, roster management or other opportunities, this roster will undoubtedly look pretty different in 2025.
  • Mike Evans is looking for his 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season, and there's no Marshon Lattimore on the other side to keep him from getting it.
  • Huge opportunity for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the spotlight. A good showing could go a long way for him and his career. He does want to stay in New Orleans with the Saints.

First Quarter - Saints 3, Bucs 3

  • Saints, 9:16 (11-54, 5:44) - Blake Grupe 35-yard field goal.
  • Bucs, 4:51 (9-43, 4:25) - Chase McLaughlin 52-yard field goal.

