Saints Game Day Inactive Report: No Surprises for Week 14's Giants Road Matchup
Week 14's Saints inactive report vs. the Giants sees few surprises.
EAST RUTHERFORD -- The Saints handled some roster moves ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, so their inactive report is fairly straightforward for Week 14. Here's how it looks for today, as New Orleans looks to move to 5-8 on the season and stay alive for a potential shot at the NFC South.
Saints Inactives List - Week 14
- Spencer Rattler (emergency third quarterback)
- Jordan Mims
- Jaylan Ford
- Mason Tipton
- Khristian Boyd
The Saints activated Kendre Miller off injured reserve on Saturday while also signing receivers Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. Kyle Hergel was waived and Nick Saldiveri went to injured reserve. New Orleans will have their starting offensive line in play for the first time since Week 3 against the Eagles.
