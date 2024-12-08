Saints News Network

Saints Game Day Inactive Report: No Surprises for Week 14's Giants Road Matchup

Week 14's Saints inactive report vs. the Giants sees few surprises.

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III (22) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Jordan Mims (33) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
EAST RUTHERFORD -- The Saints handled some roster moves ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, so their inactive report is fairly straightforward for Week 14. Here's how it looks for today, as New Orleans looks to move to 5-8 on the season and stay alive for a potential shot at the NFC South.

Saints Inactives List - Week 14

  • Spencer Rattler (emergency third quarterback)
  • Jordan Mims
  • Jaylan Ford
  • Mason Tipton
  • Khristian Boyd

The Saints activated Kendre Miller off injured reserve on Saturday while also signing receivers Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. Kyle Hergel was waived and Nick Saldiveri went to injured reserve. New Orleans will have their starting offensive line in play for the first time since Week 3 against the Eagles.

