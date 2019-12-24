Game Balls: Saints vs. Titans (Week 16)

Following a 38-28 victory in Week 16 over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, these are the New Orleans Saints that have earned “Game Balls” for their performance this week from the Saints News Network.

PATRICK ROBINSON

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

When Eli Apple exited the game with an ankle injury, the former first-round pick of the Saints in 2010, Patrick Robinson, jumped into action against Tennessee. Robinson finished with 5 tackles, all of which were solo, and one pass defensed.

Prior to Sunday, Robinson had not seen serious playing time in his second stint in New Orleans after finding himself on Injured Reserve last season and battling injuries throughout 2019. Robinson signed a four-year deal with the Saints in the Spring of 2018 after playing a key role in the Philadelphia Eagles' first Super Bowl championship.

MICHAEL THOMAS

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another week and another “Game Ball” awarded to Michael Thomas; at this point, it may be quicker to count the weeks he has not been included in our Game Balls. Michael Thomas became the second Saints player to break an NFL record in as many weeks; following Drew Brees’ incredible performance versus the Colts when he set the NFL record for career touchdown passes. Against Tennessee, Thomas broke a record that stood for seventeen years.

With 12 receptions against the Tennessee Titans, Thomas has now hauled in 145 this season breaking a 17-year-old record of 143 set by Marvin Harrison back in 2002 for receptions in a season. With one game to spare, the former National Champion at Ohio State is on pace to obliterate the single season record with over 150 receptions in 2019.

ALVIN KAMARA

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara scored twice on Sunday after not scoring since Week 3 in Seattle. After scoring 18 touchdowns for New Orleans last season, Kamara’s stock and expectations from the fan base and fantasy football owners were sky high.

With questions swirling about the lack of production and touchdowns from Kamara, Head Coach Sean Payton reassured the Who Dat Nation that Kamara’s best was yet to come, and Kamara delivered following the vote of confidence from Payton. Kamara’s 100-yard performance from scrimmage was his first since Week 12 and his multiple touchdowns were his first since Week 3.

THOMAS MORSTEAD

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

While Morstead’s usage varies from week to week, when called upon the long time Saints punter is ready to go. He is often referred to as the "best punter in football." Morstead’s performance in the first-half kept the Saints in the game while the offense struggled to sustain drives,. His punts helped to flip the field position throughout the course of the first 30 minutes.

Morstead’s “leg day workout” resulted in, 5 punts for 244 yards averaging nearly 49 yards per punt and 2 punts landing inside of Tennessee’s 20-yard line. In the words of former NFL punter Pat McAfee, “Punters are people too.” and with earning a Game Ball it is safe to say Morstead is “For the Brand”.

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts following his teams 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

UP NEXT AND PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

Following a 38-28 in Nashville, the Saints travel east to Charlotte, North Carolina to battle their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers 5-10. With a win in Charlotte and a losses by Green Bay and San Francisco, the Saints would clinch the #1 Seed and first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs. If the Packers win and 49ers lose, the Saints will become the #2 Seed. If both Packers and 49ers win, the Saints move down to the #3 Seed and will host the #6 Seed Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans for Wild Card Weekend.

