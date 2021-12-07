Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Former Saints DE Glenn Foster Dies at 31

    Former New Orleans Saints DE Glenn Foster tragically passes away at just 31-years-old.
    Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster, 31, died on Monday in Alabama after a reported police incident.

    Foster was signed by the Saints in 2013 as an undrafted rookie from Illinois. He played two seasons with New Orleans, appearing in 17 games and recording 3 sacks, six QB hits, and four tackles for loss.

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97)

    New Orleans released him in 2015.  Foster officially retired from the NFL in 2016. After retirement, Foster was involved in real estate in the Baton Rouge area with his wife, Pamela.

    Foster was arrested in Alabama after a reported high-speed police chase and car crash. Once in custody, Foster was involved in a fight with another inmate and sustained serious injuries. Medical assistance was required, but the 31-year-old Foster was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Foster had been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder shortly after leaving the NFL. More information will be available after an autopsy and investigation from Alabama authorities.

