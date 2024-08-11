Saints Halftime Report: Haener Takes Control Of The Offense Vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints lead the Arizona Cardinals 6-0 at halftime in their preseason matchup in Glendale, Arizona.
Derek Carr opened the first New Orleans offense, completing 2 of 6 passes for 12 yards. Jake Haener led the Saints to two field goals while completing 9 of 13 passes for 107 yards.
New Orleans scored on an 11-play, 40-yard drive in 5:53 in the second quarter with 3:01 remaining before intermission. The Saints' defense prevented the Cardinals from scoring at the New Orleans 12-yard line and turned over the football on downs.
On the final drive before the half, Haener located wide receiver A.T. Perry streaking past the Cardinals secondary for a 58-yard connection to the Arizona 21-yard line.
Three plays later, K Blake Grupe booted a 33-yard field goal. The drive was five plays for 73 yards in 29 seconds.
KEY POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF
- The Saints' defensive front seven looked good and stymied Ridder for most of the contest. Joe Woods' defense has limited Arizona to 112 yards on offense.
- New Orleans needs to address several protection issues with the offensive line. In the first half, the Saints committed seven penalties for 45 yards as a team.
- The New Orleans Saints lead in time of possession, holding the ball for 17 minutes and 44 seconds compared to the Cardinals' 12 minutes and 16 seconds.
- The Saints gained a total of 172 yards on offense. Williams led the rushers with six carries and 20 yards, Mims carried the ball four times for 16 yards, and Robinson had four carries for 11 yards. Kamara only managed two carries for 3 yards.