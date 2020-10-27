SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

ICYMI in Week 7 from the Saints

Kyle T. Mosley

A few tidbits you may have missed about the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

New Orleans Saint QB, Drew Brees
Saints QB Drew Brees; Credit: WVUE

More Brees History

  • Drew Brees tossed his 7,000 completed pass to rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway.  He is the only NFL quarterback to surpass this mark.  It's quite an accomplishment for a 2nd pick who was considered too short to play the position long-term in the league.  Congratulations, Mr. Brees!
  • Brees is back on top in the NFL and leads the QBs in completion percentage rate at 72.6%.  Guess who's behind him?  Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater.  The current Panthers ace is at 72.2% on the year.
Saints Running Back, Alvin Kamara
Saints RB Alvin Kamara;  Credit: WVUE

More Kamara in the Books

  • According to the NFL statisticians, New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA registered eight receptions and 148 scrimmage yards (83 rushing, 65 receiving) in the Saints' 27-24 win against Carolina.
  • Kamara has 2,528 career receiving yards and is the fourth running back in NFL history with at least 2,500 receiving yards in his first four seasons, joining ROGER CRAIG (2,742), CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (2,590), and Pro Football Hall of Famer LENNY MOORE (2,573). 
  • Kamara has at least five receptions in 32 games, tied with ROGER CRAIG (32 games) for the second-most among running backs in their first four seasons in NFL history. Only CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (34 games) has more.   (Data provided by NFL Communications)
marquez callaway panthers
Marquez Callaway;  Credit: New Orleans Saints

Who's the Kid from Tennessee?

New Orleans has the knack for finding undrafted rookie gems via the Saints scouting department led by VP Terry Fontenot. The wideout from Tennessee played well on Sunday again. Drew Brees showed trust in Callaway. A similar trust like the one he had in another former Saints #12. Marques Colston. Marquez meets Marques. Mr. Callaway says hello to Mr. Colston. The initials for success may be M.C. and wearing #12 in a Black and Gold uniform.  

Callaway's eight receptions for 75 yards was a game-high for the receiving corps of New Orleans. Big things to come for the young man.

New Orleans Saints Defenders
New Orleans Saints Defenders stopping the Bucs; Credit: WVUE

Big Props to the Big Homies on Defense

Another game, another running back cannot get over 100 yards against the Saints defensive front seven.  Their streak stands at 49 straight games stopping the run. 

The Saints run defense is ranked 4th in the rushing yards allowed (538 yds @ 89.7 yds/gm) and 7th in rushing touchdowns allowed (5 TD).

 

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Panthers: Players to Watch

Which New Orleans players need to take center stage for the Saints to beat Carolina?

Bob Rose

by

rapistt

Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]

John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

rapistt

Panthers vs Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

Saints News Network's Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

Panthers vs. Saints: Week 7 Pregame Report

Teddy Bridgewater returns to New Orleans to take on his former team, as the Panthers and Saints meet for a Week 7 NFC South showdown.

John Hendrix

by

Joshua1999

Saints Defense will be tested against Top 3rd-Down and Red-Zone Offenses

The New Orleans Saints will still have several top third-down converting and red-zone offenses in the NFL on their schedule.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Have a Major Safety Issue

A deal remains possible before the November 3rd trade deadline. But here are six free agent possibilities that could give New Orleans much-needed help at safety.

Bob Rose

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Panthers in Week 7

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their keys to a New Orleans Saints victory in Week 7.

BtBoylan

by

rapistt

By the Numbers: Panthers vs. Saints in Week 7

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Week 7 Victory over the Carolina Panthers.

BtBoylan

Week 7 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints picked up their second NFC South of the season by beating the Panthers, as it was another hard fought victory for Sean Payton's squad. Here's your Week 7 snap counts and playing time percentages.

John Hendrix

Week 7: Saints Inactives

Two players were previously ruled out for the Saints. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Week 7's matchup against the Panthers.

John Hendrix