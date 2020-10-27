ICYMI in Week 7 from the Saints

A few tidbits you may have missed about the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

Saints QB Drew Brees; Credit: WVUE

More Brees History

Drew Brees tossed his 7,000 completed pass to rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway. He is the only NFL quarterback to surpass this mark. It's quite an accomplishment for a 2nd pick who was considered too short to play the position long-term in the league. Congratulations, Mr. Brees!

Brees is back on top in the NFL and leads the QBs in completion percentage rate at 72.6%. Guess who's behind him? Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater. The current Panthers ace is at 72.2% on the year.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara; Credit: WVUE

More Kamara in the Books

According to the NFL statisticians, New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA registered eight receptions and 148 scrimmage yards (83 rushing, 65 receiving) in the Saints' 27-24 win against Carolina.

registered eight receptions and in the Saints' 27-24 win against Carolina. Kamara has 2,528 career receiving yards and is the fourth running back in NFL history with at least 2,500 receiving yards in his first four seasons, joining ROGER CRAIG (2,742), CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (2,590), and Pro Football Hall of Famer LENNY MOORE (2,573).

(2,742), (2,590), and Pro Football Hall of Famer (2,573). Kamara has at least five receptions in 32 games, tied with ROGER CRAIG (32 games) for the second-most among running backs in their first four seasons in NFL history. Only CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (34 games) has more. (Data provided by NFL Communications)

Marquez Callaway; Credit: New Orleans Saints

Who's the Kid from Tennessee?

New Orleans has the knack for finding undrafted rookie gems via the Saints scouting department led by VP Terry Fontenot. The wideout from Tennessee played well on Sunday again. Drew Brees showed trust in Callaway. A similar trust like the one he had in another former Saints #12. Marques Colston. Marquez meets Marques. Mr. Callaway says hello to Mr. Colston. The initials for success may be M.C. and wearing #12 in a Black and Gold uniform.

Callaway's eight receptions for 75 yards was a game-high for the receiving corps of New Orleans. Big things to come for the young man.

New Orleans Saints Defenders stopping the Bucs; Credit: WVUE

Big Props to the Big Homies on Defense

Another game, another running back cannot get over 100 yards against the Saints defensive front seven. Their streak stands at 49 straight games stopping the run.

The Saints run defense is ranked 4th in the rushing yards allowed (538 yds @ 89.7 yds/gm) and 7th in rushing touchdowns allowed (5 TD).