Get Ready for Game Day: Saints vs. Falcons Update – Who's IN, Who's OUT!
NEW ORLEANS -- On Friday, the Saints ruled out four players for Week 10's matchup against the Falcons. Since then, Chris Olave was placed on injured reserve in a flurry of moves on Saturday. Here's a look at the inactive report for New Orleans, as kickoff is right around the corner.
Saints Inactives List - Week 10
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Spencer Rattler (emergency third quarterback)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
- Jaylan Ford
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
- Khristian Boyd
New Orleans activated Shane Lemieux and Will Harris on Saturday, and both will play today. Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin Jr. were elevated for the game, and they join Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mason Tipton and Jermaine Jackson at the receiver position. The Saints will try to end their seven-game losing streak with new interim head coach Darren Rizzi at the helm, and beating the Falcons would be a great start for him.
