Saints Injury Alert: Lattimore, Miller Out In 4th Quarter
New Orleans Saints in-game injury report versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) are reportedly OUT of the remainder of the Saints-Chargers contest, according to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network.
New Orleans players have been battling these soft tissue injuries since training camp. We'll have postgame updates following the conclusion of the Saints-Chargers matchup.
Published |Modified