Saints Injury Alert: Lattimore, Miller Out In 4th Quarter

New Orleans Saints in-game injury report versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) are reportedly OUT of the remainder of the Saints-Chargers contest, according to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network.

New Orleans players have been battling these soft tissue injuries since training camp. We'll have postgame updates following the conclusion of the Saints-Chargers matchup.

