Week 13: Saints Final Injury Report

The final injury injury report is out for the Saints, as Thursday night's game with the Cowboys is right around the corner to start Week 13. Three players have been ruled out for New Orleans, while a few key starters are questionable going into the game. Here's a look at who's out and the injury designations.

OUT: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Alvin Kamara (knee)

Taysom Hill (foot), Mark Ingram (knee), Paulson Adebo (concussion), and Andrew Dowell (concussion) do not carry an injury designation going into Thursday night, and were full participants of practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Armstead and Ramczyk did not practice, while Kamara was limited.

Hill is expected to start against the Cowboys, which will hopefully provide a big boost to the offense. For Dallas, they look to get Amari Cooper (COVID) back into the lineup.

