Saints Injury Report: One Star Tackle Listed, Another Absent From Friday's List

Publish date:
Saints Injury Report - Friday, Dec. 24 (Week 16)
New Orleans Saints injury report on Christmas Eve ahead of the Miami Dolphins tilt in Week 16.
Saints Injury Report - Friday, Dec. 24
- LT Terron Armstead (KNEE) - Did Not Participate
- DE Marcus Davenport (SHOULDER)- Limited
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (SHOULDER) - Limited
- S Marcus Williams (SHOULDER) - Full
Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk mysteriously is not listed on the injury report.
The New Orleans Saints has been active in the past 48 hours with roster moves and transactions from the COVID-19 outbreak within the locker room and coaching ranks.
Bob Rose reported, "J.T. Gray is the tenth New Orleans player to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. He joins other notable players like S Malcolm Jenkins, TE Adam Trautman, and quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian."