Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints Injury Report - Friday, Dec. 24 (Week 16)

    New Orleans Saints injury report on Christmas Eve ahead of the Miami Dolphins tilt in Week 16.
    Author:

    New Orleans Saints injury report on Christmas Eve ahead of the Miami Dolphins tilt in Week 16.

    USATSI_17083173_168388561_lowres

    Saints Injury Report - Friday, Dec. 24

    • LT Terron Armstead (KNEE) - Did Not Participate
    • DE Marcus Davenport (SHOULDER)- Limited
    • WR Tre'Quan Smith (SHOULDER) - Limited
    • S Marcus Williams (SHOULDER) - Full 

    Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk mysteriously is not listed on the injury report.

    Read More

    The New Orleans Saints has been active in the past 48 hours with roster moves and transactions from the COVID-19 outbreak within the locker room and coaching ranks.

    Bob Rose reported, "J.T. Gray is the tenth New Orleans player to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. He joins other notable players like S Malcolm Jenkins, TE Adam Trautman, and quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian."

    USATSI_17083173_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Injury Report: One Star Tackle Listed, Another Absent From Friday's List

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_15586971_168388561_lowres
    News

    Report: Saints Add More to Reserve-Covid List, Sign a Veteran Quarterback

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_10320455_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 16: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins Run Defense

    6 hours ago
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    BLEAV in Saints: Big Bucs Win, Surging Dolphins Ahead

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres-1
    Editorial / Opinion

    Dolphins vs. Saints: First Look at Week 16's Matchup

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_8746352_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints Should Look to an Old Friend for Insurance Amid COVID Issues at Quarterback

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17206974_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Place 9 Players on COVID-19 Reserve List

    23 hours ago
    New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit Kim Klement
    News

    Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 16

    Dec 23, 2021