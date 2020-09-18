SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Friday Injury Report: Week 2, Thomas and Davenport Did Not Practice

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints injury report from Friday in Week 2 ahead of the Raiders contest on Monday Night Football.

The team's All-Pro wide receiver, Michael Thomas, did not participate in Friday's practice.  Former Saints' top draft choice in 2018, Marcus Davenport is still dealing with a significant elbow injury preventing him from practicing.

Emmanuel Sanders was a "full-go" at Friday's team practice for the Las Vegas Raiders contest on Monday.  On Thursday, Sanders' absence was non-injury related.

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • DE - Marcus Davenport, ELBOW
  • WR - Michael Thomas, ANKLE

PRACTICED

  • WR - Emmanuel Sanders, NIR; RETURNED TO PRACTICE
  • C/G - Cesar Ruiz, ANKLE; FULL PRACTICE
  • S - P.J. Williams, HAMSTRING; FULL PRACTICE
  • LB - Chase Hansen, HIP; LIMITED PRACTICE

2020 first-round draft pick, C/G Cesar Ruiz returned to full practice on Friday from the ankle injury that kept him out of the season's opener against the Buccaneers on Sunday.   

Safety P.J. Williams had two consecutive days of practice.  LB Chase Hansen was limited in Friday's workouts.

If Michael Thomas remains absent from practice on Saturday, it is a good chance he may not play on Monday in Las Vegas.

Notable Raiders Injuries

Las Vegas' first-round choice and speedster wide receiver Henry Ruggs missed his second week of practice because of a knee injury sustained in the Carolina game on Sunday afternoon.   Ruggs limped after being tackled.  

Tackle Sam Young, Trent Brown, and Nick Kwiatkoski (Pectoral) all did not practice on Friday for the Raiders.

The Saints and Raiders will have a full team walkthrough on Saturday.  Both teams will release final injury reports on tomorrow.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints X-Factors vs. Raiders in Week 2 action on MNF

Three X-Factors for the Week 2 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints on MNF.

BtBoylan

Drew Brees and the Saints on Monday Night Football

The Saints will need to use some of their Monday Night Football Magic to help power past the Raiders in Week 2, and Drew Brees is the focal point.

John Hendrix

Nine former Saints among the 130 Nominees for the 2021 Hall of Fame

Dome Patrol icons are just two former Saints who are among the Modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Thomas, Davenport among Saints on initial Week 2 injury report

No Michael Thomas for the Saints first injury report of Week 2, but he's not the only one.

John Hendrix

Saints CB Jenkins' Pick-Six of Brady is featured on NFL Films "Turning Point"

New Orleans Saints' cornerback Janoris Jenkins and his pick-six of quarterback Tom Brady is featured on NFL Films' "Turning Point."

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Fantasy Football Start 'Em or Sit 'Em in Week 2

Saints News Network's Brendan Boylan shares the Saints he would start and sit in Fantasy Football Week 2.

BtBoylan

Saints' Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks

Saints' Michael Thomas got hurt late against the Bucs, and now he's expected to miss several weeks according to a report.

John Hendrix

by

Mapmkerns

Saints Defense at Raiders Offense Preview

The aggressive Saints defense squares off against a confident Raiders offense in a Monday Night Football showdown.

Bob Rose

2020 Saints Defense has traits of the 2009 Squad, Pt. 1

The 2020 Saints defense has eerily similar traits to the 2009 defense that help to finally bring the Lombardi trophy to New Orleans.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Flatt Ryan

How the Loss of Michael Thomas Will Impact the Saints Offense

With one of the league's best offensive weapons sidelined by injury, what can we expect to see from the New Orleans offense?

Bob Rose