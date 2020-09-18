New Orleans Saints injury report from Friday in Week 2 ahead of the Raiders contest on Monday Night Football.

The team's All-Pro wide receiver, Michael Thomas, did not participate in Friday's practice. Former Saints' top draft choice in 2018, Marcus Davenport is still dealing with a significant elbow injury preventing him from practicing.

Emmanuel Sanders was a "full-go" at Friday's team practice for the Las Vegas Raiders contest on Monday. On Thursday, Sanders' absence was non-injury related.

DID NOT PRACTICE

DE - Marcus Davenport, ELBOW

WR - Michael Thomas, ANKLE

PRACTICED

WR - Emmanuel Sanders, NIR; RETURNED TO PRACTICE

C/G - Cesar Ruiz, ANKLE; FULL PRACTICE

S - P.J. Williams, HAMSTRING; FULL PRACTICE

LB - Chase Hansen, HIP; LIMITED PRACTICE

2020 first-round draft pick, C/G Cesar Ruiz returned to full practice on Friday from the ankle injury that kept him out of the season's opener against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Safety P.J. Williams had two consecutive days of practice. LB Chase Hansen was limited in Friday's workouts.

If Michael Thomas remains absent from practice on Saturday, it is a good chance he may not play on Monday in Las Vegas.

Notable Raiders Injuries

Las Vegas' first-round choice and speedster wide receiver Henry Ruggs missed his second week of practice because of a knee injury sustained in the Carolina game on Sunday afternoon. Ruggs limped after being tackled.

Tackle Sam Young, Trent Brown, and Nick Kwiatkoski (Pectoral) all did not practice on Friday for the Raiders.

The Saints and Raiders will have a full team walkthrough on Saturday. Both teams will release final injury reports on tomorrow.