Breaking: Key Saints Player Back in Action, Two Starters Still Sidelined
Alvin Kamara returned to practice on Thursday, but two other main starters are out of action.
In this story:
The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's important matchup against the Falcons. Thursday brought us a couple of changes, with one main player getting back into the mix and two others added to the list. Here's how it looks for New Orleans.
Week 4 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Demario Davis (hamstring)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- A.T. Perry (hamstring)
LIMITED
- Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs)
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- Cedrcik Wilson Jr. (ankle)
FULL
- Alontae Taylor (illness)
- Landon Young (foot)
- Derek Carr (left groin)
- Taysom Hill (chest)
Perry, Ruiz and Davis were among those not spotted during the open portion of Thursday's Saints practice. Taylor and Kamara were back, while Kendre Miller observed. Cedrick Wilson Jr. appeared to have got hurt during our viewing session, so he's a fresh addition. along with Perry. We'll get one more report with injury designations on Friday, as everyone waits in anticipation for two key starters.
Published