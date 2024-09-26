Saints News Network

Breaking: Key Saints Player Back in Action, Two Starters Still Sidelined

Alvin Kamara returned to practice on Thursday, but two other main starters are out of action.

John Hendrix

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's important matchup against the Falcons. Thursday brought us a couple of changes, with one main player getting back into the mix and two others added to the list. Here's how it looks for New Orleans.

Week 4 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Cesar Ruiz misses practice for a second straight day
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Demario Davis (hamstring)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • A.T. Perry (hamstring)

LIMITED

  • Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • Cedrcik Wilson Jr. (ankle)

FULL

  • Alontae Taylor (illness)
  • Landon Young (foot)
  • Derek Carr (left groin)
  • Taysom Hill (chest)

Perry, Ruiz and Davis were among those not spotted during the open portion of Thursday's Saints practice. Taylor and Kamara were back, while Kendre Miller observed. Cedrick Wilson Jr. appeared to have got hurt during our viewing session, so he's a fresh addition. along with Perry. We'll get one more report with injury designations on Friday, as everyone waits in anticipation for two key starters.

