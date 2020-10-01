Saints Thursday Injury Report, Week 4: Davenport DNP (Toe)

New Orleans Saints Injury Report for Week 4 ahead of their contest against the Detroit Lions.

The Thursday injury report of Week 4 is out for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans will head to Detroit for a Sunday afternoon clash with the Lions. Here's a look at the injury report from Thursday.

USA Today Sports

DID NOT PRACTICE:

G Andrus Peat (ankle)

TE Jared Cook (groin)

DE Marcus Davenport (toe)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs off the field at the end of their game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

AT PRACTICE-LIMITED:

CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)

LB Chase Hansen (hip)

WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

Marcus Davenport did not practice with the Saints on Thursday. Davenport's injury must have occurred at or after Wednesday's workout session.

Both starting cornerbacks, Lattimore and Jenkins, show-up again on today's report. CB Marshon Lattimore's hamstring prevented him from participating in today's practice. Jackrabbit had limited participation due to a shoulder injury.

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) pushes off against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, New Orleans will need both for the aerial attack from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to wideout Kenny Golladay. Detriot's receiver returned from an early-season injury to score once and notch six receptions in a win against the Cardinals in Week 3.

Jared Cook's listing is something to keep an eye on. If Cook cannot play on Sunday, the Saints will have only tight ends Josh Hill and rookie Adam Trautman ready to play against Detriot.

Andrus Peat will remain as a DNP for the next several weeks because of his ankle injury from the Packers game.

New Orleans listed All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas as limited. It appears his ankle injury is getting better, which is good news for the Saints.

DT David Onyemata's name dropped-off from Wednesday's initial Week 4 report and returned to have full practice participation.

The Saints will provide injury designations to the media on Friday, leading into the Lions contest.