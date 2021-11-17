Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Week 11: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    Six Saints did not practice on Wednesday, while one key face returned to start out Week 11.
    We get our first look at the Saints going into Week 11, as the Wednesday injury report has dropped. An important road game with the Eagles is at hand, as New Orleans could desperately use a victory after a two-game skid. The good news is that a key piece has returned to practice for the team. Here's how things shape up after the first day.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Ty Montgomery (hand), Taysom Hill (foot), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcolm Roach (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

    LIMITED: Alvin Kamara (knee)

    According to reports, there were several players not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media today. Among those included Ramczyk, Armstead, Kpassagnon, Roach, and Montgomery. Tony Jones Jr. was present, so that's a good sign for the Saints. Taysom Hill was spotted at practice watching, but was a non-participant.

