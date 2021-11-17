Week 11: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
We get our first look at the Saints going into Week 11, as the Wednesday injury report has dropped. An important road game with the Eagles is at hand, as New Orleans could desperately use a victory after a two-game skid. The good news is that a key piece has returned to practice for the team. Here's how things shape up after the first day.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Ty Montgomery (hand), Taysom Hill (foot), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcolm Roach (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)
LIMITED: Alvin Kamara (knee)
Read More
According to reports, there were several players not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media today. Among those included Ramczyk, Armstead, Kpassagnon, Roach, and Montgomery. Tony Jones Jr. was present, so that's a good sign for the Saints. Taysom Hill was spotted at practice watching, but was a non-participant.
Read More Saints News
- Report: Saints Add K Brett Maher to their Practice Squad
- Saints to Feature Drew Brees at Thanksgiving Halftime
- 3 Takeaways From the Saints Week 10 Loss to the Titans
- Saints Run Defense vs. Eagles Rushing Attack: Week 11
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Eagles Passing Attack
- Best Performances From the Saints Gut-Wrenching Loss to the Titans
- Saints Have Become Their Own Worst Enemy
- Week 10: Saints Inactives List
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 10
- Inside Week 10: Saints Passing Attack vs. Titans Pass Defense
- Saints vs. Titans Pregame Report - Week 10
- NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 10