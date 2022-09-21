Skip to main content

Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 3

The Saints had perfect attendance during the open portion of practice, but still are banged up in a few areas.

The Saints put out their first injury report of Week 3 for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, and it was pretty encouraging news. Every player was in attendance for Saints practice today, including Paulson Adebo and Alvin Kamara.

LIMITED: Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Paulson Adebo (ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Adam Prentice (shoulder), Deonte Harty (foot)

Ryan Ramczyk left after the stretch period, while Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, and Marcus Maye appeared to be limited during the open portion of practice to the media. Tre'Quan Smith was also not wearing the red non-contact jersey like he did last week. The newly acquired Yasir Durant, who was signed to the Saints practice squad, is wearing No. 79.

