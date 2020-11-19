Week 11: Saints Thursday Injury Report

New Orleans Saints injury report after Thursday's practice in Week 11 ahead of the Falcons game.

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara did not participate in the team practice on Thursday. His absence created some speculation with reporters and fantasy football experts. However, in the afternoon, Kamara spoke with the media about his foot injury and dismissed it by simply saying, "I'll be alright." The team allowed him to rest his foot before Sunday's rivalry match versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Drew Brees is still on the mend with his fractured ribs and a sore shoulder. The Josh Hill injury is more of a concern for the Saints. Being one of the best blockers on the team allows Coach Payton to install specific offensive packages. Last Sunday, without Hill and wideout Tre'Quan Smith in the lineup after injuries in the 49ers game, the offense lost two potent blockers. His presence would be an asset, especially for Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill filling-in for the injured Brees.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Thursday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder, ribs), TE Josh Hill (concussion), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), RB Dwayne Washington (back)

Wednesday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder, ribs), TE Josh Hill (concussion), DE Cameron Jordan (back), WR Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), RB Dwayne Washington (back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday

DT Malcom Brown (calf), DE Cameron Jordan (back), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee), WR Tre'Quan Smith (concussion)

Wednesday

DT Malcom Brown (calf), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

T Matt Gono (illness)

Thursday

T Matt Gono (illness), C Alex Mack (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Calvin Ridley (foot)

Thursday

WR Calvin Ridley (foot), T John Wetzel (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

T Kaleb McGary (knee)

Thursday

TE Jaeden Graham (knee, toe), T Kaleb McGary (knee)

The Rivalry by John Hendrix

It's one of the NFL's most underrated, but it's increasingly grown in popularity. Despite a 3-6 record, the Falcons still pose a big threat to the Saints. Last year saw a poor Falcons team come in to the Superdome to shock and awe the Saints, handing them a 26-9 loss.

Of course, New Orleans got revenge on Thanksgiving. Payton has won four of the last five against the Falcons after losing three straight. Overall, he's 18-8 (.692 winning percentage) against Atlanta. No matter what the records say, this will always be a tough game with lots of pettiness. (John Hendrix)