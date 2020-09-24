SI.com
Saints Injury Report:  Thursday, Week 3

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers released their Thursday injury reports ahead on Sunday night's contest. 

Terron Armstead
Credit: USA Today Sports - Saints LT Terron Armstead

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT (9/24/20)

A surprise injury upgrade for the Saints was defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow). Their former first-round draft choice is listed as limited in Thursday's practice with the team. Davenport's return is good news for New Orleans. 

If healthy, he would be a positive addition to the Saints defensive edge rushers who are about to face quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the probability of his presence in the lineup against the Packers is unknown.

Limited Participation:  

  • DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), 
  • LT Terron Armstead (groin), 
  • DE Trey Hendrickson (groin)

Did Not Participate:  

  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle), 
  • Malcolm Brown (foot),
  • LB Chase Hansen (hip)
New Orleans Saints DE Marcus Davenport
Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas (ankle) has yet to practice because of the high ankle sprain from the Bucs game. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) and linebacker Chase Hansen (hip) did not practice on Thursday. Brown is listed with a foot injury, and Hansen is still dealing with an injured hip.   

Left tackle Terron Armstead(groin) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (groin) both have groin injuries and were limited in Thursday workout session.

GREEN BAY PACKERS NOTABLE INJURIES

Davante Adams, Packers
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams;  Credit: USA Today Sports

One important player listed on the Green Bay Packers' report was star wide receiver Davante Adams who did not practice on Thursday. Adams is mending from a hamstring injury. Packers tight end Josiah Deguara did not participate, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark was a limited participant. 

Clark sat out Wednesday because of a groin injury, and appears he will play in Sunday's game. Montravius Adams, Packers defensive end, was a full practice participant. 

New Orleans will host Green Bay in a Sunday Night Football game with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) calling NBC's contest. Michele Tafoya will be the sideline reporter. Kickoff for the game will be at 7:25 PM CST in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

