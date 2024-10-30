Saints News Network

Saints Injury Report: Key Players Affected Ahead of Panthers Matchup

The first Saints injury report of Week 9 has 14 players on it, with two of them being in the return to practice window.

John Hendrix

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The first injury report for Week 9 is out for the Saints, which has several key players out of action to start the week. New Orleans got back Derek Carr on Wednesday, and he was officially limited. Six players didn't practice, and here's the rundown.

Week 9 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday

Derek Carr is back at Saints practice
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Tyrann Mathieu (illness)
  • Bub Means (ankle)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)
  • Rico Payton (back)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)

LIMITED

  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Juwan Johnson (shoulder)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
  • Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)

FULL

  • Shane Lemieux (knee)
  • Nephi Sewell (knee)
