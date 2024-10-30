Saints Injury Report: Key Players Affected Ahead of Panthers Matchup
The first Saints injury report of Week 9 has 14 players on it, with two of them being in the return to practice window.
In this story:
The first injury report for Week 9 is out for the Saints, which has several key players out of action to start the week. New Orleans got back Derek Carr on Wednesday, and he was officially limited. Six players didn't practice, and here's the rundown.
Week 9 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Tyrann Mathieu (illness)
- Bub Means (ankle)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
- Rico Payton (back)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
LIMITED
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Juwan Johnson (shoulder)
- Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
FULL
- Shane Lemieux (knee)
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
Published