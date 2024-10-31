Saints News Network

Saints Injury Report: Team Down to One Healthy Cornerback

The Saints' health is a little concerning going into the weekend.

John Hendrix

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) cannot catch a pass while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) cannot catch a pass while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
There was one real big development from the second Saints injury report on Thursday. One name was added and a key piece was sidelined with a hamstring. Here's how things look for New Orleans going into Friday.

Week 9 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Kool-Aid McKinstry missed Thursday's practice.
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
  • Bub Means (ankle)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)
  • Rico Payton (back)
  • John Ridgeway (oblique)

LIMITED

  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
  • Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)

FULL

  • Tyrann Mathieu (illness)
  • Juwan Johnson (shoulder)
  • Shane Lemieux (knee)
  • Nephi Sewell (knee)

New Orleans has just one healthy cornerback at the moment in Alontae Taylor. Rico Payton's back injury is not considered serious, as he's focusing on rest. Shemar Jean-Charles and Tre Herndon are options on the practice squad if Lattimore and/or McKinstry can't go this weekend.

