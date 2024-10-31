Saints Injury Report: Team Down to One Healthy Cornerback
The Saints' health is a little concerning going into the weekend.
There was one real big development from the second Saints injury report on Thursday. One name was added and a key piece was sidelined with a hamstring. Here's how things look for New Orleans going into Friday.
Week 9 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Bub Means (ankle)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
- Rico Payton (back)
- John Ridgeway (oblique)
LIMITED
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
- Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
FULL
- Tyrann Mathieu (illness)
- Juwan Johnson (shoulder)
- Shane Lemieux (knee)
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
New Orleans has just one healthy cornerback at the moment in Alontae Taylor. Rico Payton's back injury is not considered serious, as he's focusing on rest. Shemar Jean-Charles and Tre Herndon are options on the practice squad if Lattimore and/or McKinstry can't go this weekend.
