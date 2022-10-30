NEW ORLEANS, La - Injury update at 1:56 CT: New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is out for the remainder of the game.

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) and linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram has 7 games appearances for New Orleans in 2022. He's rushed 51 times for 196 yards, and a touchdown.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is in his 12th season. Ingram has 153 game appearances with 1,806 rushes, 8,074 yards, and 65 rushing touchdowns in his career.

More details on Ingram's injury will be reported by the Saints News Network.