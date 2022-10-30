Skip to main content

Mark Ingram Injury Update vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints in-game injury update.

NEW ORLEANS, La - Injury update at 1:56 CT: New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is out for the remainder of the game. 

USATSI_19073849_168388561_lowres

Ingram has 7 games appearances for New Orleans in 2022.  He's rushed 51 times for 196 yards, and a touchdown.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is in his 12th season.  Ingram has 153 game appearances with 1,806 rushes, 8,074 yards, and 65 rushing touchdowns in his career.

More details on Ingram's injury will be reported by the Saints News Network.

