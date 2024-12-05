Saints News Network

Saints Injury Updates: Cesar Ruiz Returns to Practice on Thursday

Cesar Ruiz returned to practice for the Saints on Thursday.

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) heads to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Cesar Ruiz returned to Saints practice on Thursday, as we observed in during the open portion of practice made available to the media. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi revealed that Ruiz was in the concussion protocol from Sunday's game against the Rams, but had already completed several steps in the process.

Among those not spotted on Thursday included Taysom Hill (knee), Nick Saldiveri (knee), Bub Means (IR - ankle) and Roderic Teamer (suspended). Means was listed as a limited participant of practice to kick off the week. Another day of seeing Erik McCoy (groin) and Lucas Patrick (ankle) out there is encouraging and only echoes what Rizzi said about the optimistic chances of them both being available for Week 14's game against the Giants.

We'll get the second injury report a little later, but the health is trending in the right direction. Taysom Hill will be heading to injured reserve, but it's just a matter of when and who takes his spot.

