Saints to Interview Former Dolphins Coach Brian Flores for Their Head Coaching Position

New Orleans working to set up another interview for their vacant head coaching position.

The New Orleans Saints are planning to interview former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores for their vacant coaching position. The news was reported by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter on Friday morning.

Sean Payton stepped down as Saints coach on Tuesday after 16 years at the helm.

New Orleans has already shown interest in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for the position.

Brian Flores, 40, had been Miami's coach for the last three seasons. He is the leading candidate for the vacant position with the New York Giants. Flores had a 24-25 record with the Dolphins, including a 9-8 record in 2020.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins started 1-7 this past season before winning seven straight. They were eliminated from postseason contention in the last two weeks of the year. Miami ranked 24th in total offense and 15th in total defense in 2020.

Flores had been an assistant with the New England Patriots from 2008 to 2018. He was part of four Super Bowl championship teams with the Patriots.

