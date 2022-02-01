Per Report, Saints to Interview Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi for Head Coaching Spot

According to reports, New Orleans has set up another interview with one of the own assistant coaches for their vacant head coaching spot.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reports that the New Orleans Saints will interview special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for their head coaching vacancy later this week.

The Saints job became available when Sean Payton stepped down from the position last week. Payton had been the team's coach for the last 16 years.

Payton had guided the franchise to 10 winning seasons, 7 division titles, and its only Super Bowl championship.

New Orleans has already set up interviews with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

According to reports, the Saints had also spoken to former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson over the weekend.

Rizzi, 51, has been with the Saints since 2019. He had previously been the special teams coordinator with the Miami Dolphins from 2010 to 2018.

New Orleans Saints Special Teams Coach Darren Rizzi. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans has had one of the NFL's best special teams units since Rizzi's arrival.

Read More Saints News