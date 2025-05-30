Saints News Network

Saints Jersey Rumors: This Second-Year Defender Wants Derek Carr's Number

Should he get it?

Dakota Randall

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) misses a catch as New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) also attempts to grab it during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) misses a catch as New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) also attempts to grab it during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

With quarterback Derek Carr now enjoying retirement, his No. 4 uniform is up for grabs. So, who'll take it?

NFL Jersey Numbers, a popular account on the X platform, offered a potential answer in a post on Thursday.

"Hearing that Kool-Aid McKinstry may be trying to get Derek Carr's old number 4," the author wrote. "I will post if/when confirmed."

As of this writing, the New Orleans Saints hadn't confirmed whether McKinstry would take Carr's No. 4. Moreover, NFL Jersey Numbers obviously isn't as credible of a source as a top NFL insider like Adam Schefter. But the account does have a relatively strong track record in reporting NFL uniform news, so the report about McKinstry might be correct.

A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McKinstry wore No. 34 during his first training camp before switching to No. 14 for the regular season. He eventually started nine games and earned a large role as one of the Saints' top defensive backs.

There's been a recent uptick in cornerbacks wearing single-digit uniform numbers, so McKinstry wouldn't look out of place wearing No. 4.

More NFL: Here's Interesting 'Tea Leaves' Reading Of Saints' Supposed QB Competition

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News