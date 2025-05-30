Saints Jersey Rumors: This Second-Year Defender Wants Derek Carr's Number
With quarterback Derek Carr now enjoying retirement, his No. 4 uniform is up for grabs. So, who'll take it?
NFL Jersey Numbers, a popular account on the X platform, offered a potential answer in a post on Thursday.
"Hearing that Kool-Aid McKinstry may be trying to get Derek Carr's old number 4," the author wrote. "I will post if/when confirmed."
As of this writing, the New Orleans Saints hadn't confirmed whether McKinstry would take Carr's No. 4. Moreover, NFL Jersey Numbers obviously isn't as credible of a source as a top NFL insider like Adam Schefter. But the account does have a relatively strong track record in reporting NFL uniform news, so the report about McKinstry might be correct.
A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McKinstry wore No. 34 during his first training camp before switching to No. 14 for the regular season. He eventually started nine games and earned a large role as one of the Saints' top defensive backs.
There's been a recent uptick in cornerbacks wearing single-digit uniform numbers, so McKinstry wouldn't look out of place wearing No. 4.
More NFL: Here's Interesting 'Tea Leaves' Reading Of Saints' Supposed QB Competition