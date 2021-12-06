Saints Place Jordan on Covid List, Lose Harris to Suspension

The nightmare season for New Orleans continues, with the official suspension of a talented wideout and placing of a Pro Bowl defender on the Covid list.

According to ESPN NFL Reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints placed Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan on the Reserve-Covid list Monday afternoon. Yates also reports that the NFL has upheld the suspension of WR/KR Deonte Harris, meaning that he will miss the next three games.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan, 32, had appeared in all 12 games for the 5-7 Saints, who have lost five straight. He had four sacks, a team-high 21 pressures, four passes batted down, a forced fumble, and six tackles for loss. Jordan has 98.5 sacks in his 11-year career, second in franchise history.

New Orleans is coming off a home loss to Dallas last Thursday. The Cowboys were without head coach Mike McCarthy, RT Terence, and five assistant coaches because of Covid protocols. The Saints have been without injured defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon for the last two games.

Deonte Harris and the team were informed of his pending suspension prior to a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills. His suspension was the result of a DUI arrest in January.

Harris, the league's best kick returner, has a team-high 523 receiving yards on 31 receptions, second on the team. He was averaging 11.2 yards per punt return and 23.6 per kickoff return.

New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs in for a touchdown against Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

The Saints offense ranks 25th in passing yardage and 23rd in total production. They have been without injured Pro Bowl tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk for the last three games and without Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara for the last four contests.

In some good news, New Orleans has designated DT Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve. The Saints play at the New York Jets on Sunday.