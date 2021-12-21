Saints TE Juwan Johnson Sidelined, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Saints TE Juwan Johnson Placed On COVID-19 List
New Orleans has another offensive player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 16. On Tuesday, the Saints officially reported to the NFL that tight end Juwan Johnson was designated for the COVID-19 list after a positive test result.
The University of Oregon product has had an uneven 2021 regular season for New Orleans. Johnson started two games at tight end and targeted 18 times, caught 11 footballs for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson participated in twenty-two (36%) offensive and five (19%) special teams snaps in the 9-0 victory against Tampa Bay in Week 15.
Nick Vannett and Adam Trautman both received thirty-five plays in Week 15. If Johnson does not clear the reserve/COVID-19 list, tight end Ethan Wolf could be elevated from the practice squad for New Orleans. Last week, the tight end Garrett Griffin was placed on the reserve/injured list.
