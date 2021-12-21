Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints TE Juwan Johnson Placed On COVID-19 List

    New Orleans has another offensive players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 16.
    Author:

    New Orleans has another offensive player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 16. On Tuesday, the Saints officially reported to the NFL that tight end Juwan Johnson was designated for the COVID-19 list after a positive test result.

    Juwan Johnson

    The University of Oregon product has had an uneven 2021 regular season for New Orleans. Johnson started two games at tight end and targeted 18 times, caught 11 footballs for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

    Johnson participated in twenty-two (36%) offensive and five (19%) special teams snaps in the 9-0 victory against Tampa Bay in Week 15.

    Read More

    Nick Vannett and Adam Trautman both received thirty-five plays in Week 15. If Johnson does not clear the reserve/COVID-19 list, tight end Ethan Wolf could be elevated from the practice squad for New Orleans. Last week, the tight end Garrett Griffin was placed on the reserve/injured list.

    Saints-Bucs Coverage

    Juwan Johnson
    News

    Saints TE Juwan Johnson Sidelined, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17388007_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints 'Defensive Masterpiece' Blitzed, Sacked, and Blanked Tom Brady and Buccaneers

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17388007_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints Game Balls from the 9-0 Shutout of the Buccaneers

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17387862
    Game Day

    Saints Prove to Be Brady's Bucs Kryptonite Again

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17387782_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints-Bucs Halftime Report - Week 15

    Dec 19, 2021
    (COPY) breaking news
    News

    Cam Jordan 'Stacks' 100 Sacks in His Career

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_15371702_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints Inactives List Against Bucs: Week 15

    Dec 19, 2021