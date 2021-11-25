Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints' Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan Partner to Help Families on Thanksgiving

    New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan teamed up for a new holiday tradition.
    Author:
    SNN November 24, 2021

    SNN November 24, 2021

    New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan teamed up for a new holiday tradition. The two surprised Saints fans and shoppers with picking up the Thanksgiving turkey dinner tab at an Uptown New Orleans grocery store. The benevolence totaled $21,000 last night as Kamara and Jordan teamed up with car dealership owner Matt Bowers, restaurateur Larry Morrow, and Social Media Personality Supa Cent.

    "We're blessed, so just being able to be a blessing is huge for us," Kamara said. "Everybody here is definitely fortunate. This is something so simple, yet so meaningful." Alvin Kamara

    USATSI_10459340 (1)

    Read More

    Kamara and Jordan have teamed up for goodwill through Thanksgiving turkey giveaways but decided after limitation from COVID-19, the two paid shopper’s bills, mingled with fans, and even bagged groceries. 

    The New Orleans Saints will face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day in a primetime football event.  The kickoff is set for 7 PM CT at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

    Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
    News

    Saints Kamara and Jordan Partner for New Thanksgiving Tradition

    just now
    SNN NFL Top 5 Week 12
    Editorial / Opinion

    NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 12

    3 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (30)
    News

    Week 12: Saints Final Injury Report

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_14439069_168389760_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Thomas Morstead, 'The Man and Philanthropist', Deserved a Better Reaction from Saints Fans

    16 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (35)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 12: Saints Defense vs. Bills Offense

    16 hours ago
    First Look Template (7)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Bills vs. Saints: First Look at Week 12's Matchup

    21 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (29)
    News

    Week 12: Saints Tuesday Injury Report

    Nov 23, 2021
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    Podcast: Saints Blown Out By Eagles, Face Tall Task in Bills

    Nov 23, 2021