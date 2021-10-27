Saints:  Alvin Kamara Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Kamara would become the fastest player to reach 3,000 yards rushing and receiving in 66 games. Former San Francisco all-purpose running back Roger Craig set the record in 70 games after entering the NFL in 1983.

Kamara rushed 20 times for 51 yards in the Seahawks game and added 11 receptions for 128 yards and one receiving touchdown. The All-Pro running back totaled 179 scrimmage yards and 82% of New Orleans' offensive snaps.

This is Kamara's second Offensive Player of the Week award for Kamara and the first this season. His first honor was in Week 16 of 2020.

He joins Dalton Hilliard and Mark Ingram as the only Saints running backs to earn the honor twice.

Linebacker Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and kicker Graham Gano of the New York Giants are the NFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played in Week 7 (October 21, 24-25).

